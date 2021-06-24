Steelers release G David DeCastro
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro, according to several reports on Thursday. DeCastro played in 13 games last season, but only missed a total of four games between 2013 and 2019. The Steelers have had issues with getting under the 2021 salary cap and this move saves them $8.75 million. Efforts to solve the cap by re-negotiating with Ben Roethlisberger clearly did not do enough, but this move also allows Pittsburgh to get younger in what could turn out to be a rebuilding year if they do not get off to a strong start.www.turfshowtimes.com