Steelers release G David DeCastro

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro, according to several reports on Thursday. DeCastro played in 13 games last season, but only missed a total of four games between 2013 and 2019. The Steelers have had issues with getting under the 2021 salary cap and this move saves them $8.75 million. Efforts to solve the cap by re-negotiating with Ben Roethlisberger clearly did not do enough, but this move also allows Pittsburgh to get younger in what could turn out to be a rebuilding year if they do not get off to a strong start.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Evans
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
#David Edwards#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pro Bowl#La
