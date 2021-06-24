Cancel
MLB

Red Sox at Rays lineups: Eyes on first place

By bryanjoiner
Over the Monster
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox look to get back on the horse after last night’s Tampa Bay blitz when they finish up their three-game set against the Rays behind Nick Pivetta (7:10 p.m., NESN). Correlation may not equal causation, but Pivetta is one of a number of Sox starters whose luck has turned at the same time Major League Baseball has begun to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances. The long and short of it is that he hasn’t been particularly sharp recently, particularly in the “not giving up the long ball” department—he’s allowed six over his last three starts. Fortunately for the Sox, Michael Wacha, Tampa Bay’s starter, hasn’t been any better, and ought to give Boston a chance to escape the Trop still clinging to the AL East lead.

www.overthemonster.com
Michael Chavis
Michael Wacha
Nick Pivetta
#Rays#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox#Nesn#Pivetta#Tampa Bay
