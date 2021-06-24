Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Bonanza’: How Many Times Was Ben Cartwright Married?

By Joe Rutland
outsider.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Bonanza” fans know that Ben Cartwright would be the father to his sons during the show’s 14-season run. How many times was he married?. Cartwright, played famously by Lorne Greene, actually was married three times. This is according to the Bonanza Fandom website. First, he was married to Elizabeth Stoddard,...

outsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pernell Roberts
Person
Lorne Greene
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
James Arness
Person
Michael Landon
Person
Dan Blocker
Person
Adam West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Bonanza Fandom#Swedish#Native American#Nbc Western#Cbs#Canadian#Ponderosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Michael Landon's Son Christopher Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

As one of the greatest TV stars of all time, actor Michael Landon is fondly remembered for his roles on Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza, and Highway to Heaven. His pancreatic cancer diagnosis and quick decline shocked the world and was devastating to his family and longtime fans. Now, his son Christopher Landon is dealing with his own cancer battle.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What was Dan Blocker’s Last Episode on the Show Before Death?

Bonanza fans didn’t know it, but everyone got their final look at Dan Blocker, who played Hoss Cartwright, in early April 1972. The episode was called One Ace Too Many. It ran on April 2 to close out the 13th season for Bonanza. And Lorne Greene was the standout. He played two parts in the episode. Of course, he was Ben Cartwright, the venerable family patriarch. But he also portrayed Bradley Meredith, the Ben Cartwright look-alike who was out to steal the family money.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Legend James Arness Revealed the Character That He Was Always Asked About

“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What Was David Canary’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

David Canary joined Bonanza as the Western drama still was looking to replace a void in the cast created when Pernell Roberts left the show. Canary played Candy Canaday, the dapper, handsome ranch foreman of the Ponderosa. On the show, his character was a former soldier turned cowboy who was hired by Ben Cartwright, the Bonanza patriarch.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: What Happened to Little Joe’s Wife, Alice Harper?

“Bonanza” is a show with quite a fan base. Those fans received a surprise when “Little Joe” Cartwright ends up getting married. Here’s how it all goes down. According to a 2015 article from the Visalia Times Delta, writer Rich Heldenfels says “Little Joe,” played by Michael Landon, married Alice Harper, played by guest star Bonnie Bedalia. This was at the beginning of the 14th season of “Bonanza.”
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Roger Ewing Went on ‘The Dating Game,’ And It Did Not Go Well

Once upon a time, “Gunsmoke” star Roger Ewing decided to take a trip over to ABC’s popular show “The Dating Game.” It didn’t turn out so hot. Ewing, who played Thad Greenwood on the long-running CBS western, was on “Gunsmoke” for about two seasons, according to a MeTV article. But his appearance on “The Dating Game” becomes even more interesting by whom he appears as Bachelor No. 2 for in her turn.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: When and How Did Ralph Waite Die?

Actor Ralph Waite portrayed the patriarch of “The Waltons” for nine seasons. He would play other roles, too, before his death. Waite died on Feb. 13, 2014, at 85 years old from age-related illnesses. Besides his role as John Walton on “The Waltons,” Waite had roles on other TV series...
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Appeared Alongside James Arness Among Other Classic TV Stars in His First Movie

“Gunsmoke” star Dennis Weaver happened to find himself next to an actor who went on to be a co-star down the road in his first film. Weaver, who played Chester Goode on the long-running CBS western, appeared in a movie called “Horizons West” in 1952. He happened to be a Universal Pictures contract actor at the time. Weaver found himself sharing screen time with a guy named James Arness.
RelationshipsTMZ.com

'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Dating Leticia Cline After Divorce

"American Pickers" star Michael Wolfe is already off the market ... he's got himself a hot new girlfriend on the heels of his wife filing for divorce. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Mike's dating a model named Leticia Cline. She's a bit of a reality TV star herself, having appeared on the old WB dating show "Beauty and The Geek."

Comments / 4

Community Policy