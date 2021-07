Who would have ever known that longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak also doubles as an expert on all things owls? Not us. Wherever you live, there is probably a good chance you can spot an owl nearby. At least Wheel of Fortune letter-turner and co-hostess Vanna White can. After the conclusion of Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, Sajak and White engage in a hilarious discussion about the owl that lives in Vanna’s neighborhood.