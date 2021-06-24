Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police are searching for a third suspect in a Wednesday burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course. Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought in connection to a burglary Wednesday morning on Eau Claire’s north side. Two other suspects, Tayler Frank and Nicholas Mason, were taken into custody Wednesday. Frank was formally charged with theft Thursday.www.weau.com