Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire Police name third suspect in Wednesday burglary; search continues

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police are searching for a third suspect in a Wednesday burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course. Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought in connection to a burglary Wednesday morning on Eau Claire’s north side. Two other suspects, Tayler Frank and Nicholas Mason, were taken into custody Wednesday. Frank was formally charged with theft Thursday.

