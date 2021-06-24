Terry A. Jopp, age 75, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his residence. Funeral service will be Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church (17725 53rd Street) in Hollywood Township, rural New Germany, Minnesota, with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM with a chapel service at 7:30 P.M. and will continue on Monday, June 28, 2021, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.