Mendocino County officials respond to investigation into Cal Fire wildfire prevention programs
A recently published investigation by Sacramento's CapRadio and NPR's California Newsroom alleging that Gov. Gavin Newsom "misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention" had many Ukiah residents angry and fearful regarding the status of local wildfire prevention projects, particularly the Shaded Fuel Break in the Western Hills designed to protect the city of Ukiah.