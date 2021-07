Ah, summer. A season most of us look forward to for one reason or another. Maybe it’s the long days, the weather, or lack of school. What most people look forward to the most is the crown jewel of wasteful spending and the sworn enemy of the frugal life-style……summer vacation. It feels that summer vacations have become somewhat of a social status symbol. A trip to a beach resort with fancy pools, cruises, an expensive getaway, or a family vacation to Walt Disney World have become all the rage, but I see no reason for it. Spending a month or two’s salary on a week away from home isn’t my idea of the best summer fun.