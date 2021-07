FM Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman today announced 8 economic relief measures to help tide over the economic slowdown aided by the second wave of covid-19. The finance minister announced loans guarantees for covid-affected sectors such as tourism. Further, measures have been announced relating to NERAMC, Digital India, and PMGKY. Finance Minister also announced an extension of the PLI scheme for large electronic manufacturing by one year. The total financial burden of the measures announced will be just below Rs 6.29 lakh crore.