Chalmette Refining Announces Potential $550 Million Renewable Diesel Project

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — PBF Chalmette Refinery announced it is studying the possible conversion of an idled refinery unit into a renewable diesel production complex. The refinery’s parent company, PBF Energy, would make a $550 million capital investment to retrofit a hydrocracker unit – out of operation since 2010 – with new technology to accommodate renewable diesel production. The project also would include construction of a pretreatment unit that will allow Chalmette Refining to create non-fossil feedstocks from soybean oil, corn oil and other biogenically derived fats and oils.

www.bizneworleans.com
