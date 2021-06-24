Chalmette Refining Announces Potential $550 Million Renewable Diesel Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- announced the completion of site construction and commencement of commercial operation for its 1.4 megawatt SureSource 1500â„¢ biofuels fuel cell project with the City of San Bernardino Municipal Water Department (SBMWD) in California. FuelCell Energy's platform eliminates the need for another flare in California. FuelCell Energy offers the only fuel cell power generation platform approved by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) for use with on-site biofuels. The commercial operation of this project adds 1.4 megawatts to the Company's generation fleet portfolio, bringing the total to 34 megawatts.