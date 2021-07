TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation has signed an agreement with the town of Vian to donate revenue from traffic and misdemeanor citations back to the municipality. In May, the Council of the Cherokee Nation unanimously approved granting authority to enter these agreements, which are intended to ensure city municipalities do not lose funding sources after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, and the subsequent Hogner ruling, recognized the Cherokee Nation reservation remains intact and that the state of Oklahoma does not have jurisdiction on its land. Since the ruling, local fines and fees against tribal citizens have been sent to the Cherokee Nation.