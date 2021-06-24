ATP roundup: Sam Querrey serves his way to semis at Mallorca

Here’s how every Manchester United player at UEFA Euro 2020 performed in the Semi-Final stage. Harry Maguire: Maguire was once again outstanding for England. The Manchester United captain was crucial for the Three Lions in defense, and apart from the period of dominance in which Denmark scored via a free kick there was very little in the game for them. England held the Danes mostly to chances outside the box, and an xG of just 0.31. The second half and extra time were dominated by England, and Maguire nearly put them ahead a couple of times, only to be denied by the glove of arguably the man of the match, Kasper Schmeichel.