Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

ATP roundup: Sam Querrey serves his way to semis at Mallorca

raleighnews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Querrey smashed 25 aces and hung on to defeat No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (4) Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the Mallorca Championships in Spain. Querrey saved all three break points he faced, including a set point for Bautista Agut in the second set where Querrey, down 5-6, instead forced a tiebreak. The 33-year-old, the seventh-highest ranked American on tour, has not won an ATP event since a pair of victories in Mexico in 2017.

www.raleighnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallorca#Atp Tour#Semis#Atp#American#Norwegian#Casper Ruud 7 5#Australian#Frenchman#Spanish#English#Soonwoo#Belarusian#Italian#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'I admire Roger Federer for his...', says ATP star

Roger Federer qualified for the third round of the 2021 Wimbledon edition thanks to a three-set victory over Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Good performance by Federer, according to some the best compared to his return to the circuit since March. The Swiss champion appeared to the media at a press conference...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Roger Federer was completely off with his timing', says former ATP star

The adventure of the eight-time champion of the tournament on English grass and twenty-time winner of Grand Slam titles, Roger Federer, stops at the Wimbledon quarter-finals. The Swiss tennis player, now almost 40 years old, and back from two very complicated years between a pandemic and above all two knee operations, gave up clearly in three sets against the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, offering probably the worst performance of the tournament.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

ATP Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic eases past Marton Fucsovics to sail into semis

World no. 1 Novak Djokovic is through to his tenth Wimbledon semi-final thanks to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Marton Fucsovics in two hours and 16 minutes. It was another reliable performance from the five-time champion, who lost serve once and produced six breaks to cross the finish line in straight sets and secure his 100th ATP win on grass, also the 19th in a row at the All England Club.
TennisFrankfort Times

In Wimbledon semis, Kerber stands in Barty's way again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — In some ways, Ash Barty’s rise to No. 1 in the women’s rankings can be traced back to a loss to Angelique Kerber three years ago. Playing her first final in her native Australia, Barty was beaten in straight sets by Kerber in the 2018 Sydney International — and came away with a new understanding of what it takes to get to the top.
SportsSB Nation

Reds Roundup: UEFA Euro Semi-finals

Here’s how every Manchester United player at UEFA Euro 2020 performed in the Semi-Final stage. Harry Maguire: Maguire was once again outstanding for England. The Manchester United captain was crucial for the Three Lions in defense, and apart from the period of dominance in which Denmark scored via a free kick there was very little in the game for them. England held the Danes mostly to chances outside the box, and an xG of just 0.31. The second half and extra time were dominated by England, and Maguire nearly put them ahead a couple of times, only to be denied by the glove of arguably the man of the match, Kasper Schmeichel.
Tennissemoball.com

Croatian duo Mektic, Pavic wins men's doubles at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic lived up to their billing as the world's top doubles team by winning Wimbledon to secure their biggest win of a dominant season. The top-seeded pair beat Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (5),...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Stars aligned for Barty’s Wimbledon miracle

LONDON (Reuters) – Newly-crowned champion Ash Barty said it was miracle she even had the chance to emulate her idol Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon this year after a race against time to recover from the hip injury she suffered at the French Open. The 25-year-old marked the 50th anniversary of...
TennisJanesville Gazette

ATP World Tour Hamburg European Open Results

HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Monday from Hamburg European Open at Am Rothenbaum Rot-Weiss Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Nicola Kuhn, Spain, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-2. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Benoit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy