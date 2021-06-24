Cancel
Yang Pangs

By Nicole Gelinas
City Journal
Cover picture for the articleAfter a fourth-place finish in the first-round count of Tuesday’s mayoral primary, Andrew Yang quickly conceded. “I am not going to be the next mayor of New York City,” he told disappointed supporters on election night. Yang had held a formidable lead all winter and early spring, but the sustained spotlight revealed his flaws: the nonprofit exec whose business didn’t create as many jobs as advertised; the guy who decamped for his country home during the depths of the pandemic; the local-government know-nothing who didn’t understand that it’s illegal for New York City to build a casino on Governors Island, or that it’s politically impossible for the city to gain control of the subways; the candidate whose political advisers had all sorts of conflicts of interest. But despite his faults, Yang showed a genuine and refreshing moral outrage about the ways that New York’s City’s entrenched political class does business—an emotion that his top opponents couldn’t match. Will we miss him, after all?

