Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Free Fitness Classes Coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center Plaza

By Kim Eslinger
millcitytimes.com
 18 days ago

Every Saturday from July 17 through August 28, the newly redesigned MCC Plaza will host Summer Fitness on the Plaza. The Minneapolis Convention Center (MCC) is introducing the public to its newly redesigned Plaza this summer by offering free outdoors fitness classes every Saturday from July 17 through August 28. A variety of local fitness businesses have been invited to take their classes outside and onto the Plaza – bringing seven weekends and 15 classes from which to choose.

millcitytimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Summer Fitness#Mcc#Meet Minneapolis#Gbac Star#Leed#Gmic#The Convention Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Workouts
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy