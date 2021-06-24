Free Fitness Classes Coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center Plaza

Every Saturday from July 17 through August 28, the newly redesigned MCC Plaza will host Summer Fitness on the Plaza. The Minneapolis Convention Center (MCC) is introducing the public to its newly redesigned Plaza this summer by offering free outdoors fitness classes every Saturday from July 17 through August 28. A variety of local fitness businesses have been invited to take their classes outside and onto the Plaza – bringing seven weekends and 15 classes from which to choose.