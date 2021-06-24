Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kan. county issues health alert after 'alarming increase’ in drug overdoses

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY– There has been an alarming increase in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in Reno County, including three in a 24-hour period, according to a statement Thursday f Since June 17, there have been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours. This rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. This is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin.

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Reno County, KS
Health
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Reno County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdoses#Opioids#Naloxone#Cdc#Fentanyl#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
Salina Post

US officials flag "small" risk with J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing...
Esbon, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Boil water advisory rescinded for the City of Esbon

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Esbon, located in Jewell County. . The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination. 
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Sheriff asks for help with info on rural Kan. church burglary

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to find those involved. On Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded to the Laclede Baptist Church at 11920 Onaga Road in rural Wamego, with reports of burglary and theft that occurred between 4p.m. July 10 and 10a.m. July 11, according to a media release from the The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, July 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bastin ,Tyler Layne; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Local organization sponsoring heart testing for youths

The Back*N*Black (BNB) initiative, in partnership with My HeartCheck, has announced its first heart testing event for middle and high school students in Saline County. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Kansas Wesleyan University Student Activities Center. Pre-registration is required. To register, go to myheartcheck.org.
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kan. woman hid drugs from deputies during traffic stop

MONTGOMERY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Thursday deputies and a Kansas Bureau of Investigation agent conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 19th and Maple Street in Independence, Kansas, according to Sheriff Ron Wade. The deputy contacted the driver identified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy