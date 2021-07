(Pocket-lint) - Love blasting some tunes to keep you motivated while you workout? Getting tired of the same old music and need something new? Spotify is here to help. The company has released a tool to help you create some new playlists based on a few simple criteria. Enter the length of your workout, select a list of types (yoga, running, biking, cardio, weight lifting, etc), choose a couple of your favourite genres and the "vibe" you're after and click to create your playlist.