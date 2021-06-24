Mario Pavone Is As Powerful As Ever On Final Albums 'Blue Vertical' And 'Isabella'

Jodi is an alter ego for singer-songwriter Nick Levine, who was a multi-instrumentalist in Pinegrove up through last year’s Marigold. Listen through their debut album Blue Heron without any prior knowledge and you could probably figure that much out. An air of pensive melancholia, loosely drawling vocals, diaristic lyrics about deep feelings and fateful interactions: The imprint of Levine’s former band is unmistakable in these songs, even more so than on Jodi’s 2017 EP Karaoke — so much so that it has altered my perception of Pinegrove’s songwriting process. Maybe Evan Stephens Hall’s bandmates contributed more to the group’s signature sound than I realized?