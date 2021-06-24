Belle Rose Ragins: Don't expect Kohler to respect indigenous remains

Dear Editor: Thanks to a Wisconsin Watch investigation, the whole country now knows that indigenous human remains were unearthed where Kohler plans to build their controversial luxury golf course in Sheboygan. Ancestral remains were found in at least seven locations, and we won’t know if additional remains will be disturbed until the bulldozers begin razing the old-growth forest and wetlands. The Kohler property has at least four burial mounds and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.