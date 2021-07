FRISCO, Texas – The New England Revolution Academy Under-15 side is one of four teams still in contention to be crowned the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup Under-15 champions. Coached by Revolution and MLS legend Shalrie Joseph, the Revolution Under-15s defeated D.C. United in the Quarterfinals, 3-2, in Frisco, Texas on Monday afternoon. New England will take on the Philadelphia Union Under-15s in the MLS NEXT Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The match will be streamed live on MLSsoccer.com. The winner will take on either Real Salt Lake or the San Jose Earthquakes in the title match of the Under-15 bracket.