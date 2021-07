The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2021 season very well could be about to take off after hovering around .500 for the first half. As of this writing the Blue Jays sit fourth in the AL East with a 44-42 record, 9.5 games back of the first place Red Sox. The Rays and A’s hold down the two wild card spots, with the Jays 4 games back of the second spot, with the Mariners, Yankees and Cleveland ahead of them. The stretch drive will be entertaining at least, and potentially epic at best.