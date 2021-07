Is this program helping most of the people who need it? That’s the question we started with when looking into Illinois’ Crime Victim Compensation Program. It’s existed for almost half a century with the sole purpose of reimbursing victims of violent crime and their families for expenses related to their injuries and losses. This includes funeral and burial costs, medical debt, loss of income, moving expenses, and mental health counseling. The state’s Court of Claims and the Attorney General’s Office run the program together.