Are We There Yet? Packed N.H. Highways Are Back, After Pandemic Lull

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a reason your morning commute may be taking longer these days: Traffic in New Hampshire is bouncing back from the steep declines caused by the pandemic. Traffic on state highways plummeted by 58% in the first two weeks of April 2020, according to data from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. While the number of cars on the road has fluctuated since then, recent traffic levels are inching closer to those from before the pandemic.

