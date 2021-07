The Mississippi State Bulldogs will meet the Vanderbilt Commodores in Game 3 of the College World World Series Final on Wednesday night. Mississippi State is coming off a 13-2 win over Vanderbilt in game two while forcing a third and final game tonight. State is one win away from the school’s first championship in any team sport and that should give them some confidence heading into tonight’s game. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt will look to bounce back tonight as they send their ace Kumar Rocker to the mound as they look to repeat as national champions with a win tonight.