Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

‘Hopefully they are alive’: Many missing after building collapse are from Latin America

By Syra Ortiz-Blanes
Bradenton Herald
 18 days ago

At least 36 people from Latin American nations — including Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay, Cuba, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and Argentina — are among those reported missing by friends, officials and family following the partial collapse of a residential building in Surfside on early Thursday morning, highlighting the international reach of the tragedy in a region that serves as a link between the United States and Latin America.

www.bradenton.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Persons#Latin American#Paraguayan#La Uni N#Colombian#Twitter#Argentinians#La Naci N#Instagram#The Miami Herald#Uruguayans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Philippines
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Country
Chile
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy