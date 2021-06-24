Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Boulder Dash returns to downtown Tulsa

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 17 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — After a successful debut year in 2019, then a year off for the pandemic, Welltown Brewing’s Boulder Dash race returns to downtown Tulsa.

Saturday’s race consists of more than 60 teams speeding down Boulder on adult tricycles then taking the curve onto Archer. This year the track is longer than ever with new obstacles as well.

“Little do they know we have some stuff up our sleeves of different things... It could be foam, we have these ramps throughout the race continually getting bigger and bigger,” says Jeremy Diamond, owner of Welltown Brewing.

Diamond says the free event is just as much fun for racers as it is for spectators, with blow up balls and water balloons available on-site to launch at racers.

“People are getting pelted,” Diamond says.

Teams are competing for $1,000 and some serious bragging rights. The first races start at noon June 26.

More information at: boulderdashtulsa.com

