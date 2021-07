In the days leading up to the Portland Thorns’ game on Sunday, Heidi Gallego kept receiving the same text message. It read something like this: “I’m so excited.”. The daily note was from 9-year-old Lillian Halsey. Gallego had two tickets to the Thorns’ first full capacity game of the season at Providence Park against NJ/NY Gotham and asked Lillian to go with her. They’d be able to watch their favorite team in person. It would also be the first game that Lillian ever attended.