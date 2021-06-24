Cancel
America loves to-go cocktails. This state won't allow them anymore

KTEN.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more Americans get vaccinated, states across the country are lifting their pandemic restrictions. That means that one popular relief measure — the allowance of to-go cocktails at restaurants — is either expiring or continuing, depending on where you live. The National Restaurant Association counted about 26 states — most...

www.kten.com
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popeye’s in Wappingers Won’t Have Iconic ‘Love That Chicken’ Sign

A sign declaring Popeye's love of everything chicken isn't welcome in the Town of Wappinger. We reported back in November that Popeye's has submitted a plan with the Town of Wappinger to build a new location on Route 9. The fast food restaurant will be constructed around the footprint of the former Romanelli's Pizzeria in front of Hannaford. The Popeye's is one of three that are being constructed in the Hudson Valley, with possibly more on the way.
Food & Drinksbutlerradio.com

Cocktails-To-Go Won’t Be Back This Summer

It appears that it is final call for cocktails-to-go in Pennsylvania this summer. Legislation that would make takeout drinks permanent in the Keystone State has stalled out in the state Senate. The bill initially had bipartisan support, but was threatened with a veto by Governor Wolf after it was amended...
RestaurantsEater

In Some States, the Boon of To-Go Cocktails Is Going, Going, Gone

At the height of the pandemic, struggling restaurants were hanging on by a boozy lifeline: Though they were largely unable to serve patrons or do the kind of business that allows a restaurant to thrive, temporary takeout alcohol mandates across states at least provided a bit of relief. Sure, a bar or restaurant might not have been able to pack in patrons like they used to, but at least they could serve cocktails out of makeshift to-go windows, or convert spaces into something resembling a wine store. But as city and state governments proclaim the pandemic over-ish, some of the loosened liquor laws that helped restaurants turn a profit and remain open are being reversed. For restaurateurs still clawing their way back from the losses of 2020, the change can feel too soon, and too abrupt to sell off all their inventory.
RestaurantsNew Pittsburgh Courier

Black Bourbon Society partners with Jim Beam® for the Open-Door Tour to support Black-owned restaurants and bars.

Black Bourbon Society partnered with Jim Beam to create The Open-Door Tour. This tour seeks to spotlight black-owned bars and restaurants that serve as cultural pillars in their communities. Black Bourbon Society is an organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America’s Native Spirit. The Black Bourbon Society seeks to bridge the gap between the spirits industry and African-American bourbon enthusiasts through brand-partnered events, social media platforms, and exclusive distillery excursions.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Independent

Two drunk women in New York walked into closed restaurant and tried to cook dumplings in cold water

Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

These Are America's Favorite Fast-Food Chains in 2021, New Data Says

One of the nation's most telling indicators of customer restaurant satisfaction is in, and—especially in a time when the pandemic caused even the most health-conscious among us to retreat back to the good old drive-thru—this data reveals a lot about our tastes. Did your favorite fast food spot make the list? Some top picks were clear winners… while some that tumbled in popularity might surprise you.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
HealthWNYT

Masks won't be required in NY state summer schools

Students attending summer school in New York won't need to wear a face mask. That's according to new guidance from the New York State Health Department. They are now treating summer schools the same as summer camps, by encouraging face masks, but not mandating them.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Food & DrinksCleveland News - Fox 8

Cocktails On The Go

Ready-to-drink cocktails and more! Shop for Pope’s Kitchen products in stores across northeast Ohio!. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

Sherman restaurant opens doors after pandemic hardships

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Customers lined up at the door for hours before opening, eager to finally see The Catch in business. "We would've been here last night but my wife wouldn't let me," said Bryan Turbeville, who was the first customer in line. The Sherman location is the 25th...
Missouri Statekq2.com

Cocktails-to-go here to stay in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) COVID-19 changed a lot of things including now making cocktails-to-go in Missouri. Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law making cocktails-to-go permanently legal. Alcoholic drinks-to-go was first offered during the pandemic as a way to help struggling restaurants and bars stay afloat. The new law...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

5 Best-Rated New Fast-Food Items Of 2021, According to Food Critics

This year has been an eventful one on the fast-food scene. New chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, sauces, and pizzas have started proliferating as chains begin to take control of their post-pandemic destinies. While consumers may have ended up suffering from the paradox of choice—having too many options to truly appreciate...
New York City, NYnyconthecheap.com

Subway Free Sub July 13

To celebrate its new campaign to upgrade the customer experience overall, including with major menu changes. Some of your favorites will be improved, and some entirely new sandwiches – or subs – choices are being added. There’s no word yet, though, on pricing changes or decor changes.. New Sandwiches &...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

5 Major Changes Walmart is Making Right Now

Shopping now is a complete 180 compared to last summer, with many pandemic-era rules taken away as the number of COVID-19 cases fell and vaccinations rose. At Walmart, masks are not required for shoppers who are vaccinated, and regular hours have been restored, but the chain is still making even more changes.

