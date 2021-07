It’s the controversy of the year. But a new third-party tool does a much better job than Microsoft at explaining why you can’t upgrade to Windows 11. I assume everyone is on board with the notion that Microsoft’s hardware requirements for Windows 11, especially its TPM 2.0 requirement, have landed poorly within the community. I still feel that this won’t be a problem for most so-called “normal” people, either because they purchased PCs from big-name companies and don’t need to worry about it or because they simply will never care about any Windows upgrade. But whatever. It’s a problem.