Charles Barkley, Larry Fitzgerald headline broadcast team for The Match

By Eric Patterson
theScore
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Barkley and Larry Fitzgerald will headline the broadcast team for July's edition of The Match featuring Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers, Turner Sports announced Friday. Barkley will trade his clubs for a microphone after teaming up with Mickelson to defeat Peyton Manning and Steph Curry...

