Semi crashes into home off Elm Hill Pike

By Caroline Sutton
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
Three people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on Elm Hill Pike that caused a semi to slam into a home on Thursday afternoon. Two of the people are in critical condition, according to Metro police.

Four vehicles were involved, including a semi that hit the garage of a home on the corner of Elm Hill Pike and Wanda Drive.

The homeowner said it all happened in a matter of seconds.

"I went inside right where that's at and got a pot to put the flowers in, come out here to transplant it and it put it out and I set down, and then boom, the garage door exploded," said homeowner Lillian Christine Carpenter. "I thought the house had exploded!"

Carpenter was on her back porch when the semi crashed through her home. She said God was looking out for her.

"I know He was! I know He was. Usually, I'm in the house watching TV or something but I just decided not to go back in with the breeze stirring, the chimes going," she said.

Thankfully, no one else was inside. But the home she had for more than 60 years is now extremely damaged.

"You don't know the feeling when you see the garage doors blowing up, and the noise and the dust, just all at one time," Carpenter said.

Metro police are still working to determine what caused the crash.

