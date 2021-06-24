Cancel
5 Things To Know About Virgil Abloh’s Epic SS22 Louis Vuitton Presentation

By Olivia Singe r
Vogue
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Last season, I stopped editing myself,” said Virgil Abloh over Zoom, the day before he presented his blockbuster Louis Vuitton collection. What he means by that, he later explained, is that he’s stopped trying to streamline the narratives behind his collection, and instead let them encompass the “million ideas” which surround each of them. It makes them brilliantly multifaceted reflections of how he sees the world – but semi-impossible to narrate, like trying to distill decades of culture into a potted history.

Louis Vuitton
Virgil Abloh
#Epic
Boston, MATime Out Global

Virgil Abloh brings his many talents to Boston with ICA exhibit

You can’t put Virgil Abloh in a box, and his new exhibit at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston, Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech,” is here to prove it. This modern day Renaissance man, who’s currently the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear as well as the founder/creative director of Off-White, is eschewing all labels with this transdisciplinary show at the Seaport museum this summer.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionistastories.com

Louis Vuitton Haute-Joaillerie Dinner

This evening(July 1st) in Monaco, the Louis Vuitton Haute-Joaillerie dinner took place at the La Vigie Restaurant and of course all of the guest were wearing LOUIS VUITTON. Laura Harrier lead the way wearing a FALL 2021 beaded embroidered dress. I don't think the top goes that well with the skirt but Laura makes it look good.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

5 Things To Know About Marc Jacobs’s Exuberant AW21 Show

Marc Jacobs last presented a collection in February 2020 – his autumn/winter 2020 runway spectacular memorably featured Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber in Jackie O mode, as well as a cameo from Miley Cyrus. On Monday he came back with a bang, staging a physical show at the New York Public Library that was a colourful ode to the designer’s enduring passion for fashion and creativity. Below, five things to know about the show.
Visual Artinputmag.com

A first look at Virgil Abloh's ICA Boston art exhibit and pop-up shop

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virgil Abloh — the Off-White founder, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director, and Nike collaborator — is finally set to open his “Figures of Speech” exhibition and accompanying “Church & State” pop-up store at the The Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston. The installation, which has had other iterations at the MCA and High museums in Chicago and Atlanta, respectively, is a showcase of Abloh’s wide range of creative works. That includes anything from his Nike sneaker collabs to his Off-White and Louis Vuitton fashion collections, to his paintings, sculptures, and music artwork. Throughout the exhibit, you’ll find contemporary pieces like this rug — which Abloh says features one of the most negative reviews of his first clothing brand, Pyrex. Aside from the million other things he does, Abloh is also a music DJ, so you’ll finds elements of that aspect of his life, as well, at Figures of Speech. Of course there are sneakers. Array of Air is a collection of samples and prototypes from Abloh’s collaboration with Nike. There’s an Air Jordan 4 “Bred” that hasn’t been released that every sneakerhead and hypebeast would go wild for. And then there’s the Church & State pop-up shop, where you can buy items from Abloh’s Off-White brand, his art books, and merch made exclusively for the ICA Boston.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's SS22 Broke Records With 130 Million Livestream Viewers, Report Says

‘s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show broke records in China, with over 130 million livestream views, according to a new report released by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday. The report cites Chinese industry newsletter FashionBusinessDaily, which states that on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the June 24 show achieved a viewership of 44 million — a significant portion of the 130 million viewers worldwide. On Kuaishou, a Chinese short-form video platform, the show reached 39 million live viewers, the newsletter says.
Theater & DanceAshe County's Newspaper

Alicia Vikander is the new face of Louis Vuitton's high-jewellery line

Alicia Vikander is the new face of Louis Vuitton's debut high-jewellery line. The 'Tomb Raider' star was chosen for the role for her regalness and background in dance. Michael Burke, the brand’s chief executive officer, said: “She’s very regal but approachable." The fashion house's womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquie has worked...
MusicAttack Magazine

Breaking Down Special Request’s Remix of ‘Delicate Limbs’ By Virgil Abloh

We put Paul Woolford’s jungle remix of the R&B track under the microscope and see what makes it hit so hard. Deconstructed is a series where we take apart the arrangement of a track. We examine the general flow of the song to see what makes it successful. This time, we’ve got the Special Request remix of Virgil Abloh’s ‘Delicate Limbs’ on the docket.
EntertainmentHighsnobiety

Virgil Abloh's "Church & State" Merch at ICA Boston

Having already taken Atlanta and his native Chicago, Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibit has now landed in Boston for the rest of summer. The same artwork seen during the show's previous stops is on hand in a new venue and Bostonians have another major draw to check out the affair: an exclusive pop-up shop dubbed "Church & State."
Designers & Collectionsdeltanews.tv

Virgil Abloh: Off-White has matured

Virgil Abloh says his autumn/winter 2021 collection is "grown up". The fashion label's CEO debuted his upcoming line during Haute Couture Week in Paris, France at the weekend - with Bella Hadid walking the runway in a striking blue gown - and the fashion designer has admitted Off-White has matured since his last collection.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Image of a Duck-Covered NIGO x Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneaker Surfaces

Trainer Sneaker designed by NIGO and Virgil Abloh. Expected to be part of the recently revealed collection, the latest take on the luxury fashion house’s popular sneaker is centered around an illustration of the “LV MADE” mallard duck. The upper of the shoe is constructed of smooth white leather marked with the illustrated duck, matching TPU elements and choice LV branding motifs in yellow. Finishing up the design is a pure white midsole marked with contrasting LV Monogram elements in dark green.
Electronicshypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's Horizon Light Up Speaker Is Everything But Subtle

Might not scream “audio specialists” to you, but it does know how to create luxurious items that you never knew you needed — like the new Horizon Light Up speaker. Inspired by the Toupie (spinning top) handbag which was designed by the house’s womenswear artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière, the Horizon Light Up speaker sports a conical design that’s unique in the saturated world of portable, wireless audio devices. This piece of tech is both utilitarian and an objet d’art, combining the powerful inners with an exterior that’s quintessentially LV.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

5 Things To Know About Schiaparelli’s Ode To Couture Romance

Couture fashion’s biggest risk taker Daniel Roseberry doesn’t consider himself a provocateur, but, he tells British Vogue: “Being an American and from a place as far away from Paris’s Place Vendôme as Texas is, I feel permission and even a sort of empowerment to ask questions, challenge, and breathe some fresh air into the traditions of couture.” On a quest to inspire rather than challenge people, through his rambunctious odes to Elsa Schiaparelli’s work, here’s what the industry’s bright spark conjured up for the Schiaparelli couture autumn/winter 2021 collection.

