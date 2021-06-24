Hitmaker of the Month: Puerto Rican Producer Tainy Is the Mastermind Behind Kali Uchis' 'Telepatia'

Tyler takes people on the journey of his growth through nostalgia. The 2000s was considered the mixtape era. The rise of rappers spitting bars over a DJ’s words, the tracks flowing effortlessly yet still feeling like a compilation and the raw and homemade feel is what made that era so meaningful. The word mixtape today has, in a sense, lost value. One factor could be the industry’s format for success as well as the sudden emergence of overnight celebrities. An artist can put out as many mixtapes as they want, yet their “debut album,” despite coming after those projects, is what seems to matter most.