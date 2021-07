CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another person was injured after a vehicle collision in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police believe the driver of a Mazda 3 ran through a solid red light at the intersection of LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road before striking a pedestrian who was crossing a crosswalk. The driver of the Mazda continued driving, police say, and struck a Lexus ES350.