Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Details Revealed

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLikely one of the biggest reveals that happened earlier this month at E3 2021 came with Ubisoft finally showing off its long-awaited Avatar project. The game, which is formally titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, was unveiled in a new trailer at Ubisoft's Forward presentation, but outside of a 2022 release window, not much else was said about the title. Luckily, that has now changed as those at Ubisoft have now shared some additional details about the forthcoming next-gen project.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Video Game#Ai#New Avatar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Avatar
Related
Technologygamingideology.com

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora First Person Perspective Has Major Impact on Interaction Design

Ubisoft Massive Creative Director Magnus Jansen explains how the first person perspective in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora affects how gameplay and interaction are designed. Jansen said in an interview that the first person perspective is what makes the game so immersive. Players who explore and touch foliage and interact with wild animals should feel that those interactions are as realistic as possible.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

WitcherCon - Detailed Schedule Revealed

We got to know the detailed schedule of WitcherCon, an event dedicated to The Witcher franchise, organized by CD Projekt RED and Netflix. A lot of attractions await Geralt's fans on July 9 and 10. The Twitter account of The Witcher video game series posted an official schedule of WitcherCon,...
MotorsportsTwinfinite

F1 2021 Braking Point Story Mode Revealed in More Detail Alongside New Screenshots

Codemasters’ upcoming F1 2021 is set to deliver another finely tuned iteration of its longstanding Formula 1 series of racing games, but there’s a reason for players to be excited even beyond the driving mechanics. Braking Point is the name of the series’ new story-driven career mode that looks set to deliver a dramatic tale of a young up-and-coming Formula 2 driver attempting to make it in the big leagues, and today it’s been detailed alongside some new screenshots.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

When Will Xbox One Support End? Xbox Boss Reveals New Details

If you’re still not upgrading to an Xbox Series X/S, Phil Spencer has new details about when Xbox One support will end. It’s been an interesting few months since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S back in November 2020. Now 7 months on from launch day, it’s still not easy to get hold of the next-gen consoles.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Leaker Draws First GTA 6 Concept Image, Revealing New Details

A reliable gaming insider has drawn a new concept image that reveals some new details about GTA 6. GTA 5, and particularly GTA Online are still going very strong. Millions of players are still hopping into the streets of Los Santos regularly, but that doesn’t stop many fans of the series eagerly anticipating the next installment.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Reveals New Fable Details

Fable might be one of the most highly-anticipated exclusives on Xbox Series X, but very little information is known about the game at this time. Speaking on IGN's Unlocked podcast, Xbox boss Phil Spencer offered a little bit of new information on the game. The title is being developed by Playground Games, best known for its work on the Forza Horizon series. On the podcast, Spencer was speaking about Avowed, the upcoming RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. The Xbox boss addressed the style of RPG that Avowed will be, and how it compares to other Xbox exclusives in that particular genre.
MoviesAnime News Network

New Macross Delta Film, Frontier Short's Trailer Reveals Fall Debut

The live-streamed "#Air Walküre/Macross F o Issho ni Miyō!!!!!!!" event announced on Sunday that the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film and the "Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū" (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short will open this fall. A trailer debuted in the event with the feature film's insert song "Glow in the dark."
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch "Pro": New Model Details Revealed

Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Switch model on Tuesday, and though it’s not called the “Nintendo Switch Pro,” it does offer enhancements the base Switch doesn’t have. It’s called the “OLED Model,” and it features a wide, seven-inch OLED screen along with other changes. It’s scheduled to be released on October 8th for the price of $349.99 and should finally put to rest the many rumors about a new Nintendo Switch model that have been dominating Nintendo discussions for the past few weeks and even months.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals New Details, Gameplay at WitcherCon

The newest game in CD Projekt’s Witcher franchise made an appearance during the first ever WitcherCon event this week with more details shared on The Witcher: Monster Slayer. This augmented reality game features some of the monsters Witcher players will have become quite familiar with by now, but it shows them from a very different perspective. The Witcher: Monster Slayer adopts a Pokemon Go-like system using real-world locations and fictional monsters, and we learned much more about it today.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Grey Zone Adds Major Update, And Mission 6, To Steam Today

Independent video game developer EastWorks has announced the sixth mission for their real-time strategy game Grey Zone, and with it, a major set of game updates. These updates have been implemented today on the game, which runs on the Steam gaming platform. The updates for Grey Zone include the following...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Early Half-Life Prototype Videos Revealed By Dev

Sometimes, developers share some really cool things about favorite games from the past. That's exactly what level designer Brett Johnson is doing by sharing some early Half-Life prototypes over on TikTok, and we love him for it. Johnson also has more experience than just Half-Life under his belt too. He's a designer that has over 20 years of experience, including working for companies like Valve, Sony, EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, and more, making his developer deep dives even more interesting to watch.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

SEGA Spotlights the Updates in SONIC COLORS: ULTIMATE in New Trailer

SEGA is releasing Sonic Colors: Ultimate this year, and they recently released a new trailer showing off all of the updates that fans can expect to see. The game will feature 60 frames-per-second gameplay, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics with support for up to 4K resolutions, and much more. There’s even a new Rival Rush game mode and ways to customize Sonic. Fans enjoyed Sonic Colors when it launched on the Wii back in 2010, and now, more fans will be able to enjoy the revamped version of the game on September 7 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One with digital and physical releases or a digital-only release on PC via Epic Games Store. Here’s a quick look at the highlights from the new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate:
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mauer der Totem trailer drops, reveals new details

"Everything and everyone can be corrupted. Even those close to you. I doubt you realize what she has done." An official trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Mauer der Totem has dropped. This is a round-based Zombie mode that takes place near the Berlin Wall in 1984. In the video, the Requiem squad is back and fighting off the undead in one of the most chaotic trailers ever.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Launch Trailer Celebrates Nintendo Switch And PC Version Release

Game company NIS America recently released a new launch trailer for video game Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. To coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game on the western shores, a new launch trailer was unveiled. The video shows numerous cutscenes from the game, many gameplay clips and more. It shows how the game runs on PC and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Star Wars in Fallout: New Vegas Thanks to Mods

A couple of fans are working on a mod converting Fallout: New Vegas into a Star Wars game. I wonder what Disney will think about it?. Some games are a breeding ground for modders. Now, two modders are working on a project that will turn Fallout: New Vegas into a Star Wars game.
Video GamesPolygon

The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is a next-gen update with gear from the Netflix series

Geralt of Rivia’s third video game adventure will get some new gear inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. At the first WitcherCon, streamed remotely via YouTube, CD Projekt Red reminded fans that it’s working on a next-gen update for The Witcher 3, which comes with the Complete Edition subtitle. The upgrade is set for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. Fans who already own The Witcher 3 will get the Complete Edition upgrade for free.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

In case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy