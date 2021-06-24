New Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Details Revealed
Likely one of the biggest reveals that happened earlier this month at E3 2021 came with Ubisoft finally showing off its long-awaited Avatar project. The game, which is formally titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, was unveiled in a new trailer at Ubisoft's Forward presentation, but outside of a 2022 release window, not much else was said about the title. Luckily, that has now changed as those at Ubisoft have now shared some additional details about the forthcoming next-gen project.comicbook.com