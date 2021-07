One of the hundreds of people arrested in the six months since the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot was found to have a fully-constructed Lego set of the Capitol building. Robert Morss, 27, was arrested last month and indicted on nine separate counts. The Glenshaw, Pa., man was charged in federal court with "assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; and robbery of personal property of the United States," according to the Department of Justice.