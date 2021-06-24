Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 6/28/21

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that they could hear multiple people yelling and they had heard someone threaten to kill someone. The caller told officers that there were no weapons and no ambulance was needed. A field sobriety test was conducted. A male subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was transported to Langlade Hospital. The hospital was notified of the uncooperative patient. Their vehicle was towed to the impound.