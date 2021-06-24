Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Blessing of the Fleet in Harbor Springs

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 18 days ago

Summer is in full swing here in northern Michigan and there’s plenty going on to keep you and the entire family busy.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1uVy_0aeT897z00

Night of Arts in Harbor Springs

Plan to visit Harbor Springs this coming Tuesday for a Night of Arts dedicated to the many different types of artists in the area! Kicking off at 5:30pm, it’s a celebration of fine arts, adornment, and antiques, along with music, local florists, literary fun, and food! The evening will take you outside of the traditional definition of “artist,” and let you enjoy all of the many talents found in the Harbor Springs area.

Blessing of the Fleet in Harbor Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ytpxr_0aeT897z00

Join the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society on Thursday, July 1 for the Blessing of the Fleet boat parade on Little Traverse Bay. Now in its ninth year, this is the official kick off to summer in Harbor Springs. Stop by later in the month for “Shay Days,” taking place July 16th and 17th to celebrate the life and work of Ephraim Shay. This family-friendly event will take place at Shay Park, the Shay Hexagon House, and the Harbor Springs History Museum, including a 182nd birthday celebration for Ephraim Shay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yc8Cx_0aeT897z00

July 4 Fireworks Shows

And with Independence Day right around the corner, there’s a number of places throughout Northern Michigan where you can plan to catch a fireworks show! Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire will have fireworks at dusk on July 3rd, and on the 4th you’ll be able to catch fireworks shows in Harbor Springs, Traverse City, Walloon Lake, and Marquette to celebrate Independence Day with a bang!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bellaire, MI
City
Harbor Springs, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Bellaire, MI
Government
City
Walloon Lake, MI
Harbor Springs, MI
Government
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ephraim Shay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Independence Day#West Michigan#Fireworks Show#Florists#Shay Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Politics
Related
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Clam Lake Band Returns for 46th Season

The Clam Lake Band is back after nearly two years to host its 46th season. The band is teaming up with the Cadillac Honor Guard and will honor all branches of the military and local veterans as part of a patriotic themed concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cadillac Rotary Arts Pavilion.
Cadillac, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Cadillac Teacher Is Shaking Things Up With New Outdoor Exploratory Class This Fall

There is nothing like the great outdoors – and it serves as the perfect classroom to learn so many different things!. Zack Griffin, a sixth grade Science teacher at Mackinaw Trail Middle School is stepping away from the usual classroom scene and taking things outside. No books required! And in an age that’s really focused on technology, what better way to learn than to physically get out of the classroom and learn with your hands! This will add physical fitness, movement, nature, and real world skills to their academic day, while receiving fresh air and all the health benefits of being outdoors.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a series of fires in wheat fields in western Michigan prompted an arson investigation. Two fires were reported recently just outside the village of Waldron. Damage of the first fire on 15 acres was estimated at $10,000. Then officers were dispatched to Wright Township to a field fire on 50 acres of straw waiting to be baled. The damage was an estimated loss of $5,000. The Hillsdale Daily News reports fire officials have not determined yet if the fires were connected.
Mackinaw City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Mackinac Bridge Walk Back for 2021

The Mackinac Bridge Authority board confirmed Friday that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Sept. 6. “The Bridge Walk is back,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in statement. “I am thrilled that the Mackinac Bridge Authority has enabled the Labor Day Bridge Walk, a cherished tradition, to move forward this year. After the year we have all had, I know how excited we are to get back to activities and attending events that we all love. Michigan is putting one foot in front of the other as we continue our economic jumpstart, and I am so glad that we can enjoy this great tradition to close out a Pure Michigan summer.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy