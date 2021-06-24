What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Blessing of the Fleet in Harbor Springs

Summer is in full swing here in northern Michigan and there’s plenty going on to keep you and the entire family busy.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Night of Arts in Harbor Springs

Plan to visit Harbor Springs this coming Tuesday for a Night of Arts dedicated to the many different types of artists in the area! Kicking off at 5:30pm, it’s a celebration of fine arts, adornment, and antiques, along with music, local florists, literary fun, and food! The evening will take you outside of the traditional definition of “artist,” and let you enjoy all of the many talents found in the Harbor Springs area.

Blessing of the Fleet in Harbor Springs

Join the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society on Thursday, July 1 for the Blessing of the Fleet boat parade on Little Traverse Bay. Now in its ninth year, this is the official kick off to summer in Harbor Springs. Stop by later in the month for “Shay Days,” taking place July 16th and 17th to celebrate the life and work of Ephraim Shay. This family-friendly event will take place at Shay Park, the Shay Hexagon House, and the Harbor Springs History Museum, including a 182nd birthday celebration for Ephraim Shay.

July 4 Fireworks Shows

And with Independence Day right around the corner, there’s a number of places throughout Northern Michigan where you can plan to catch a fireworks show! Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire will have fireworks at dusk on July 3rd, and on the 4th you’ll be able to catch fireworks shows in Harbor Springs, Traverse City, Walloon Lake, and Marquette to celebrate Independence Day with a bang!