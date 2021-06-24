The pitch Chris Bassitt eliminated that allowed him to go seven innings; Mark Canha exits with injury

Bassitt (9-2) tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and a walk as well as seven strikeouts in a 3-1 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday. Bassitt was nearly unhittable in this one and wasn't challenged much outside of the sixth, when the Rangers had runners on the corners before Joey Gallo grounded out to end the inning. The 32-year-old is now tied for second in baseball with nine wins and tied for fourth with 11 quality starts. He owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 109:27 K:BB over 106.2 innings but faces a stiff challenge next week in an expected start against the Astros in Houston.