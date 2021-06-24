Cancel
Condo collapse eyewitness: I heard a yell from the rubble ‘please don’t leave me’

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleAn eyewitness to the south Florida condo collapse described the moment he heard calls for help from the rubble. Neighbor Nicholas Balboa said he saw movement in the rubble and heard a young voice yell “please don’t leave me.”

