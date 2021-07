With the Olympic Games, Fargo and the Cadet World Championships all on the immediate horizon, there is one important Senior-level tournament that can’t be overlooked. The Last Chance World Team Trials Qualifier will take place on July 16 at the FargoDome, preceding the 2021 Junior and 16U National Championships and will be streamed live on FloWrestling. The tournament will feature men’s and women’s freestyle as well as Greco-Roman.