CRITICAL ROLE Reveals New Character Art for THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Series

With Disney+'s Monsters at Work open for business beginning this week, viewers are being offered a deeper dive into the "Monsters Inc." sequel/spinoff series. original film heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are set to train the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- but from what we've we've seen so far? Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is having a hard time adjusting to the company's new direction- understandable when you're the top in your case in something that's… well… no longer needed. Wait, did you just ask who "Tylor Tuskmon" is? It's funny you should ask since the streaming service has an answer to that and to who a number of the news faces are- kicking off with a series of new key art: