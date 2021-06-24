Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

CRITICAL ROLE Reveals New Character Art for THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Series

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Role has revealed a first look at some character art for the upcoming Amazon Original series The Legend of Vox Machina from lead character designer Phil Bourassa (Young Justice). The series comes from Critical Role and Titmouse and follows the characters from the first campaign from the show. I...

geektyrant.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam O'brien
Person
Marisha Ray
Person
Taliesin Jaffe
Person
Chris Prynoski
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Matthew Mercer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#Art#Vox#Machina#Original Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
Related
ComicsGame Informer Online

New Legends Of Mana Anime TV Series Announced

Earlier this month, our own Kimberly Wallace wrote up a delightful feature on why gamers should check out the beloved Legend of Mana RPG franchise (if they haven't already) with the hopes of even more adventures on the way. It looks like she's getting her wish because Square Enix has announced a new Legends of Mana anime TV series is on the way.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Monsters at Work Introduces Disney+ Spinoff Series Cast; New Key Art

With Disney+'s Monsters at Work open for business beginning this week, viewers are being offered a deeper dive into the "Monsters Inc." sequel/spinoff series. original film heroes James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) are set to train the next generation of monsters to tap into their inner-comedians and pranksters. Basically, laughter is what they're after- but from what we've we've seen so far? Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman) is having a hard time adjusting to the company's new direction- understandable when you're the top in your case in something that's… well… no longer needed. Wait, did you just ask who "Tylor Tuskmon" is? It's funny you should ask since the streaming service has an answer to that and to who a number of the news faces are- kicking off with a series of new key art:
ComicsCollider

'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Anime Series Cast and Characters Revealed by Adult Swim

There’s a new anime series inspired by the Blade Runner movie franchise coming, and today we got to learn more about its cast and characters, as well as get an official first look at the series in the image above. Presented by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, Blade Runner: Black Lotus will feature thirteen episodes directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama.
ComicsComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Hermit's Anime Debut With New Sketch

Edens Zero's creator has celebrated Hermit Mio's big debut in the anime with a fun new sketch! Hiro Mashima's newest work made its official anime debut earlier this year in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans in international territories will finally be able to check it out themselves through Netflix later this Summer, the series is now continuing to air new episodes as part of the Summer 2021 anime season in Japan. The series has actually kicked off the second cour with its newest episode and brought in an important new face.
TV & VideosComicBook

Lord of the Rings Series Reveals New Cast Members

Amazon is currently in production for its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series, which will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are serving as the showrunners for the series, which is set to feature a huge array of actors including Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), and Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones). According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, more names have been added to the evergrowing cast list. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and newcomer Beau Cassidy are the latest actors to join the series. Currently, their roles are unknown.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Development of Diablo IV update reveals character and monster art

Blizzard has just released it’s second quarterly update on the development of Diablo IV, focusing on character and monster art. In the official blog post, Game Director Luis Barriga, Art Director John Mueller, Associate Art Director Nick Chilano, and Lead Character Artist Arnaud Kotelnikoff reveal new assets and dive into how the team are approaching the visuals for character classes, and the monsters that roam sanctuary.
ComicsComicBook

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Director Talks Series Canon, New Characters, Season 2 Hopes

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness director Eiichiro Hasumi opened up about the canon of the new Netflix anime series, introducing new characters to the Resident Evil franchise, hopes for a second season and more in a new interview with us! With the release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Netflix marking a first anime endeavor for Capcom's famous video game franchise, there was a lot on director Eiichiro Hasumi's shoulders for the final project's simultaneous worldwide release. Not only that, but this was also actually Hasumi's very first anime focused directorial effort as well.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel reveals new Venom series

A new era is introduced for the sinister symbiote in Venom # 1. It will debut after the big screen premiere of Venom: There will be Carnage. Screenwriter Donny Gates and cartoonist Ryan Stegman say goodbye to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom #200. Fans wonder what will happen to the Marvel symbiote. Marvel Comics has revealed the next chapter in its story, which will consist of a monthly series. It will officially premiere in November 2021. The series has a full creative team. Formed by the Al Ewing coguinosites (The Immortal Hulk) , Ram V (Swamp Thing) and the artist Bryan Hitch (The Ultimates). The team also has inker Andrew Currie and colorist Alex Sinclair.
ComicsGeekTyrant

POKÉMON MASTER JOURNEYS: THE SERIES to Launch Exclusively on Netflix in September

The 24th season of the Pokémon anime will launch exclusively on Netflix this year. The Pokémon Company recently announced that Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series will be available on the streaming service starting September 10. A new trailer was released for the season which will have a total of 42 episodes. The first 12 episodes will premiere on the aforementioned date with new episodes releasing quarterly.
ComicsComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Reveals New Manga

If you are not a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist, well - have you even read the series? When it comes to hit series, Hiromu Arakawa knocked everyone out of the water with her gorgeous manga, and the shonen has gone on to become a global hit. And years after its end, it seems Arakawa is ready to tackle a new project.
TV & VideosComicBook

Phil LaMarr Suits Up as Green Lantern in Superhero Diaries Series (Exclusive)

You can't have a Green Lantern discussion without including Phill LaMarr's iconic John Stewart, who many fans came to love thanks to LaMarr's delightful portrayal in the animated Justice League and Justice League Unlimited series. Now LaMarr is actually suiting up for real, as he will reprise his role as a Lantern for the Digital Sky and Scott Zakarin created Superhero Diaries, a new superhero comedy web series that features a mix of superhero action, satire, and of course comedy. LaMarr joins a cast that includes Patrick Bristow, Don Jeanes, Hannah Kat Jones, and more, and the series debuts on YouTube July 21st. ComicBook.com had a chance to talk to LaMarr ahead of his Green Lantern return, and we've got your first look at him in costume right here!

Comments / 0

Community Policy