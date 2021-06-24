Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Child among four juveniles found in car filled with drugs, multiple guns

 18 days ago

An 8-year-old child was found inside a car that was filled with marijuana smoke, several guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Walterboro last week. The incident unfolded on June 13th, when a Walterboro Police Officer stopped a vehicle on Bells Highway because the male driver ran through a red light. Subsequently, the officer charged multiple people with drug violations and also confiscated several guns – one of which fell out of the car and onto the ground when the officer opened the car’s door.

