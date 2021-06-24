Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Fight outside DeKalb County Walmart ends in shootout between two men

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 17 days ago
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shootout between two men outside the Walmart on Gresham Rd. SE.

DeKalb County police say two men got into a fight in the parking lot outside the Walmart and began firing shots at one another.

They say neither man was fatally injured in the shooting and both are in stable condition.

There is no word on whether or not the Walmart has been evacuated.

Channel 2 Action News crews and News Chopper 2 are on the scene working to learn more information. Get live updates on Channel 2 Action News.

