Fight outside DeKalb County Walmart ends in shootout between two men

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shootout between two men outside the Walmart on Gresham Rd. SE.

DeKalb County police say two men got into a fight in the parking lot outside the Walmart and began firing shots at one another.

They say neither man was fatally injured in the shooting and both are in stable condition.

There is no word on whether or not the Walmart has been evacuated.

