Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan DE | NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Ian Cummings
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan DE Aidan Hutchinson has a solid scouting report, but how high might he rise in the 2022 NFL Draft? Can he crack Round 1?. He was once viewed as a potential prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. But when an injury obstructed Aidan Hutchinson’s path forward, the Michigan DE was forced to wait another year. Without a strong closing season, Hutchinson’s NFL Draft scouting report remains incomplete. The steely competitor for the Wolverines has a rare physical skill set, but his drive is what will keep him going in 2021 and beyond. How does Hutchinson’s profile stack up at this point, and what does he need to do in 2021 to keep trending up?

