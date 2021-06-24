Cancel
Justice Department announces first charges for assault on news media at US Capitol riot

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department announced Thursday that it has charged a US Capitol riot suspect with assaulting a cameraman during the January 6 attack, saying the Illinois man is the first insurrection defendant to be arrested for allegedly harming a member of the media. Shane Jason Woods, 43, has been charged...

