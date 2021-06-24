Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
Hacienda Del Sol, a Forbes four-star resort in Tucson, has completed its year-long renovation and is welcoming guests to a luxury stay steeped in historic charm. The guest ranch resort initially opened its doors in 1929 when John and Helen Murphey built the property to be a “home away from home” ranch school for the daughters of society’s elite. Years later in 1944, the school was re-imagined and converted into a guest ranch that attracted stars like John Wayne and continues to thrive as the “Soul of Tucson in the Heart of Foothills” today.fabulousarizona.com