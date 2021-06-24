Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

By Kenzie Barrena
fabulousarizona.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHacienda Del Sol, a Forbes four-star resort in Tucson, has completed its year-long renovation and is welcoming guests to a luxury stay steeped in historic charm. The guest ranch resort initially opened its doors in 1929 when John and Helen Murphey built the property to be a “home away from home” ranch school for the daughters of society’s elite. Years later in 1944, the school was re-imagined and converted into a guest ranch that attracted stars like John Wayne and continues to thrive as the “Soul of Tucson in the Heart of Foothills” today.

fabulousarizona.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guest Ranch#Fitness#Restaurants#Art#The Grill At Hacienda#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

White House does not rule out Haiti request for U.S. troops

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is still reviewing a request for troops made by Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. Psaki said Haiti's political leadership remains unclear...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's captain, manager, royalty, religious leaders and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21,...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Democrats to flee state in effort to block GOP-backed voting restrictions

With Republican-backed voting bills moving rapidly through a special session of the state Legislature, Texas Democrats are planning to make a break for it — again. At least 58 Democratic members of the state House of Representatives are expected to bolt from Austin on Monday in an effort to block the measures from advancing, a source familiar with the plans told NBC News. The unusual move, akin to what Democrats did in 2003, would paralyze the chamber, stopping business until the lawmakers return to town or the session ends.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 4

Community Policy