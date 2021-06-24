Cancel
Arizona State

Nonprofit of the Month: Projects Roots AZ

By Kyley Warren
fabulousarizona.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful career as a basketball player and coach in the WNBA—logging eight seasons, multiple WNBA championships, and the assistant coach title within organizations like the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks—it’s evident that there’s no shortage to Bridget Pettis’ talents. Now, Pettis has translated her passion and talents into another impactful space—this time, in the form of her Phoenix-based nonprofit, Project Roots AZ. Project Roots is an organization that aims to create more accessibility to nutritious foods, all while working to promote a more sustainable way of living for urban neighborhoods.

