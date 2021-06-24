Gemini pledges to offset 350,000 tons of bitcoin-related carbon emissions

The most ambitious attempt to set a high standard for carbon offsets is getting left behind as exchanges start trading contracts before the rules are finalized. The next step is to establish a governance body that will determine a set of rules — based on the taskforce’s recommendations — to drive up demand for credits that deliver on their climate promises. But commodity exchanges in Chicago and Singapore are rushing to start trading contracts this year, before the standards are decided, raising concerns the taskforce will fail to provide any kind of structure to a market that already has no government oversight.