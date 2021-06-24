Cancel
Gemini pledges to offset 350,000 tons of bitcoin-related carbon emissions

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto exchange and custodian Gemini announced Thursday that it plans to offset 350,000 metric tons of carbon through its new sustainability plan, dubbed Gemini Green. Gemini will be "making contributions" to purchase the 350,000 in offsets through the University of Chicago-based non-profit Climate Vault, according to a company release. In the future, Gemini will calculate what portion of the Bitcoin network it owns, the energy and carbon emissions associated with that, and then offset it through its partnership with Climate Vault.

