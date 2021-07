The Pitt men’s basketball team will have many new faces this coming year. One of those is Texas Tech transfer Jamarius Burton. The Panthers got some good news this week in that Burton will be eligible immediately and able to play this fall after receiving a transfer waiver from the NCAA. Head coach Jeff Capel announced the news on Thursday. Because Burton had transferred once in his career already (going from Wichita State to Texas Tech), he needed the special waiver to be able to play immediately.