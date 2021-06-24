Why The Present And Future Of America’s Infrastructure Lies In Eastport, ME

Last winter, when vaccines were still incredibly scarce in the United States, Ashish Jha told The Atlantic that he was feeling optimistic about summer: By July 4, Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, expected enough people to be vaccinated that he could host a backyard barbecue. Indeed, Jha confirmed to me this week, he will be grilling burgers and hot dogs for friends this Fourth of July. He had predicted back in the winter that guests would still need to mask up indoors, but even that feels unnecessary now. “Fifteen, 20 vaccinated people inside my house, if it starts raining, feels very safe,” he said.