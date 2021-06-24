Why The Present And Future Of America’s Infrastructure Lies In Eastport, ME
Eastport, ME is the deepest port in the continental United States. It is the closest American port to Europe, and if climate change continues, maybe to Asia. It is where we can learn how to use the ocean as a renewable and reliable energy source for Americans and the world. But it is also one of the poorest parts of the Eastern United States, without highways, rails or an economic strategy to connect it to the rest of the Northeast.www.forbes.com